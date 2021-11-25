Brighton bus driver denies dangerous driving over bridge crash that took the roof off

A Brighton bus driver has denied dangerous driving after a double decker crashed into a bridge then was driven back to the depot with the remains of its roof hanging off.

Any bus drivers missing anything?? Kingston lane bridge #shoreham Credit KC FB pic.twitter.com/ucpcFtOXip — Sussex News – Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) April 20, 2021

Kane Funnell, 52, of Maresfield Road, Brighton, today denied dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court.

He elected to have his trial heard at crown court, and was committed to Lewes Crown Court, where he will appear next month for a date to be set.

He was granted unconditional bail.

The crash happened in Kingston Lane, Southwick, between 3am and 4am on Tuesday 20 April. The double decker, a Volvo operated by Brighton and Hove Buses, was then driven along the Old Shoreham Road on its way back to Conway Street.

It was not in service at the time of the crash.