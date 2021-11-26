One Love Festival 2022 special announcement

The One Love Festival has nominated the Rio Ferdinand Foundation as its charity partner for the 2022 event in support of the United Against Racism programme the Foundation is running across the UK and Ireland.

The Rio Ferdinand Foundation is a registered charity that has supported young people from the most disadvantaged communities across the UK and Ireland to overcome inequality, division and racism for over ten years. The Foundation has a long track record of using music, the arts and sports as a pathway for bringing people together, giving young people and communities a voice and building a stronger and more inclusive society.

Since 2021 the Rio Ferdinand Foundation has delivered the United Against Racism programme with artists, record labels and producers in the music industry, and teamed up with Music Against Racism to support the development of a curriculum to tackle racism in schools that will be delivered in 2022.

One Love was started in 2007 in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica in 1978. Bob Marley, through creating and hosting a musical event, was instrumental in uniting two rival political factions and bringing an end to the civil war in Jamaica.

One Love 2022 marks a radical rethink of the events’ traditional musical offering. The intent is to move away from exclusively Jamaican-based music and towards a much wider sound, including rock, soul, and all forms of dance music. It will also celebrate local diversity and ingenuity in music and art and will provide a place where families can enjoy a few simple days out with like-minded people, great live and pre-recorded music, a fun and easy atmosphere and a celebration of diversity.

The One Love Festival shares a vision with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation – that music can bring people from all backgrounds together, provide a voice for the people and help build a more peaceful and inclusive society.

As such we are announcing the Rio Ferdinand Foundation as our partner charity, with a percentage of all net profits being donated to directly deliver education, training and skills programmes for young people in the heart of communities across the UK to create a stronger and more inclusive society through music and culture.

Rio Ferdinand Foundation CEO said:

“This is a really exciting partnership for the Foundation to share our message and support our work with young people with a new audience. Our work within music and the arts has gathered pace over the last two years, and to be able to announce this collaboration with a long-standing festival known for its commitment and ability to bring people together through a vibrant mix of artists adds a wonderful new and live dimension to that work. We are looking forward to working with the One Love Festival team in the coming months and sharing our message and our work at the event itself.”

Dan Wiltshire, Organiser of the One Love Festival said:

“Our Partnership with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation- United Against Racism programme directs our focus of inclusiveness and a World without boundaries in the True sense of One Love, One People, One World – it’s an honour and privilege to partner with such a worthy cause and organisation and we look forward to helping make a difference.”

“After a two year hiatus it’s so wonderful to re-emerge like a phoenix of rebirth upon a new era with a Universal One Love Festival theme for our 14th annual show to be more of an inclusive event a “Festival for The People“ in a true Celebration of Unity and Peace where our music offering will not just be solely Reggae from now but including all forms of genres soul, rock, dance music with one thing in common positive messages from inspirational artists from many genres performed with Love and good vibes.”

www.rioferdinandfoundation.com

The One Love Festival will take place at Wiston Estate near Steyning, West Sussex, BN44 3DD on 12th to 14th August 2022. The line-up so far can be found HERE. You can find out more about the venue and how to get there HERE.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

onelovefestival.co.uk