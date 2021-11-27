Car falls on to A27 in crash at Stanmer

A car fell about 30 metres on to the A27 in a crash at Stanmer last night.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information following a serious collision which closed a section of the A27 at Falmer for several hours.

“A silver Jeep Cherokee reportedly fell some 30 metres from Stanmer Park on to the eastbound carriageway grass verge around 8.40pm on Friday 26 November.

“Emergency services responded to the scene and three occupants of the vehicle were accounted for.

“Of these, two sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries; the third sustained minor injuries.

“Following a search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, a fourth person was located.

“He had also sustained minor injuries.

All four people were taken to hospital for treatment, and the vehicle was recovered and the road fully reopened as of 6am on Saturday 27 November.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Hitch.”