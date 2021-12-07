Pro-cycle lane petition attracts three times the signatures as anti-cycling one
Three times as many people have signed a petition calling for the cycle lane on the Old Shoreham Road to be reinstated as a rival one demanding it ruled out of consideration.
The cycle lane was put in during the first lockdown to boost active travel while people were less likely to use buses and trains.
But it was removed in September after Labour and Conservative councillors voted to scrap it because of complaints from motorists.
A petition started on 11 October has now been signed by more than 1,000 people. A rival one, started on 15 November, has been signed by just over 300.
The larger petition was started by Hove mum Pascale Palazzo, whose children used the cycle lane to get to school before it was ripped out.
She said: “I saw many children, including my own, cycling to school along the Old Shoreham Road when the temporary cycle lanes were there, and after these lanes were removed, I got together with other parents, some of whom are now involved in a bike train commute along the Old Shoreham Road, and we created a petition.
“We need well-planned permanent cycle lanes on the Old Shoreham Road that take into account the needs of current and future cyclists, as well as drivers.
“The petition gives a voice to the thousands of residents, including children, for whom cycling could make a difference. A child bus pass costs over £30 a month, so cycling can save parents a lot of money.
“Children obviously don’t drive and 40% of residents in Brighton and Hove don’t have a car. We need cycle routes to be direct and for main routes to be accessible, as the new government policy describes. We all need and deserve the option of safe, cheap, efficient transport.
“As a specialist in eating disorders and obesity, I feel passionate about activity levels, especially for younger generations, as 1 in every 5 UK ten-year-olds is now living with obesity.
“Cycling can make a huge difference, but children can only do it if it’s safe. The petition has had a great response so far since it launched and we hadn’t expected to see so many signatures.”
12 Comments
Um, maybe the pro bike lane petition having been up there a month longer has something to do with it. Maybe not. Not sure this is news tho. The old petition is in the bike train story which you published in October. You hadn’t reported the rival petition until today. Odd? Biased? Bizarre!!! Or are the cycling zealots nobbling you???
One petition has been around4 weeks longer. One petition is openly shared on social media with pro cycling groups accross the country. Both are open to abuse. The only meaningful metric was the consultation and survey which both had 70% against.
The only meaningful metric was the survey, which had the weight of opinion, largely formed on Facebook groups, piloted by councillors behind it.
The traffic monitoring and the advice of transport planners and engineers, which showed the cycle lanes were not detrimental, was meaningless.
The policy set by the UK Department of Transport, which said that consultations must not be used as referendums, is meaningless.
The efforts taken by the Department of Transport to reduce car dependancy are meaningless.
The loss of thousand pounds worth of funding, because the cycle lanes were removed with no evidence of detrimental effect, is also meaningless.
“The petition gives a voice to the thousands of residents, including children, for whom cycling could make a difference” – so the 6 week consultation didn’t? or could you not be bothered to fill it in like the thousands that did? The council petition system is not fit for purpose on that we can all agree.
The bully bicycle lobby pile in on social media and places like this, but too many of them show precious little respect for the law or democracy. One of them (or more?) even tried to repaint the temporary lane after it was removed. A number of times on the seafront, I’ve been waiting in the proper place at the crossings, and I’ve had antisocial cyclists miss me only because I literally moved out of the way, and some of them have shouted at me as though it was my fault. Usually, they are going too fast to stop safely. I’ve been hit (not badly thankfully) by a speedy wobbler on the pavement near my flat. They are a growing menace, and now the funny little scooter brigade too.
You’re right, they’re bullies, these terrible people on their bicycles. They are being mean and nasty to the poor folk in their £50k+ vehicles who cannot afford to walk to the shops or take the bus.
The only way to get a true poll is to add it as a question at a proper election.
The swiss do it all the time.
Really important we have cycle lanes to get folk down to the sea. Really important we are mindful of mindfulness.
What is the point if, and when, they hardly ever get used? Why didn’t all those people, who are now protesting about their removal from OSR, make use of them when they were there? I hardly ever saw a cyclist riding on those cycle lanes that were, to quote one of the councillors, wide enough for a tank to drive through? It was surely pure arrogance, and an utter waste of money, on the part of the Greens, like everything else they touch with their grimy hands.
We should also get rid of most pavements in Hangleton and Portslade. They are barely used, compared to the queues of cars stuffing every road. We could get an extra traffic lane, or more parking spaces, by ditching those unused pavements.
While we’re at it, we should demand grants from the council so we can all tarmac over our front lawns.
Would love to see the list of those supporting this.
More likely to be Mr, Mrs, Master, Miss all registered at one address and so on meaning 4 and 5 from each location.
Meanwhile many residents are not online in that area.
When they were polled locally they were heavily against it.
So the social media only, empty vessel, undemocratic, dogmatic approach of the Greenies continues.
We must keep everything as it is and not try to change.
We must accept daily death, air that chokes us and gives our children asthma.
We must accept obesity and social exclusion.
We must accept the cars that line every street in every city. We must patiently wait for them to pass before we can cross. If we or our children die underneath one of them, so be it.
They are our masters.