‘Dangerous’ outdoor gym equipment removed

Gym equipment at Hove Lagoon is to be removed after it failed a safety inspection – and there’s no funding available for a replacement.

Insecure bars mean the adult gym equipment is dangerous and so it will be taken away this week.

The equipment was funded by a local developer, but no maintenance money was included. Brighton and Hove City Council is now exploring other ways of paying for new equipment.

This could include money from the £10 million being spent on the Kingsway to the Sea project to regenerate Hove seafront.

Sue Johnson, secretary of the Friends of Hove Lagoon, said: “The seafront office informed us earlier this week of the removal of the outdoor gym equipment following a negative safety inspection.

“It is a very popular resource for Lagoon users of all ages, particularly for those who cannot afford a gym membership. We are therefore very disappointed that it cannot be replaced because the council says there is no budget.

“We have a positive relationship with the seafront office, but we have expressed our disappointment and impressed on them that a replacement should be a priority.

“Hove Lagoon is a popular destination for exercise as well as relaxation, so the outdoor gym will be sorely missed by many.”

A council spokesperson said: “A recent independent inspection of the outdoor gym equipment at Hove Lagoon has unfortunately found it to be unsafe.

“The level of deterioration is high. There are insecure bars in the ground and in the air, which means the equipment is dangerous and poses a significant risk to users.

“As repairs are not viable, the whole structure now needs to be removed as quickly as possible and this has been scheduled to take place this week.

“Funding for the gym came from developers who wanted to give something back to the local community.

“There was no maintenance fund granted for the upkeep of the equipment – and with the weathering and materials used, it wasn’t designed to last forever.

“Currently there is no funding to replace the gym. But we know the equipment has been a popular amenity for some people.

“So we are now exploring options for some outdoor gym equipment to be part of the Kingsway to the Sea regeneration scheme.”

In February, four tennis courts on Hove seafront were also closed following an inspection. Resurfacing will not start until the summer, as part of the Kingsway to the Sea project.