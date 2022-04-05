BREAKING NEWS

Father and son deny vicious robbery at Bevendean home

Brighton Magistrates’ Court

A father and son have denied a violent burglary which left two men and a woman with serious injuries, including broken bones.

Lee Witts, 46, and Michael Witts, 25, today entered not guilty pleas to charges of robbery and assault at a home in Lower Bevendean Avenue on 5 March.

Michael Witts, of York Avenue in Hove and Lee Witts, of Newtonhill, in Aberdeenshire, are both charged with assaulting Richard Bond and Stephen Woodall, robbing Stephanie Foss of money and a phone and wounding Stephanie Foss with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Both were initially charged with aggravated burglary armed with a fire extinguisher, but this charge has not been proceeded with.

Following today’s hearing at Brighton Crown Court, Lee Witts was remanded in custody, and Michael Witts released on conditional bail.

