Father and son deny vicious robbery at Bevendean home
Lee Witts, 46, and Michael Witts, 25, today entered not guilty pleas to charges of robbery and assault at a home in Lower Bevendean Avenue on 5 March.
Michael Witts, of York Avenue in Hove and Lee Witts, of Newtonhill, in Aberdeenshire, are both charged with assaulting Richard Bond and Stephen Woodall, robbing Stephanie Foss of money and a phone and wounding Stephanie Foss with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Both were initially charged with aggravated burglary armed with a fire extinguisher, but this charge has not been proceeded with.
Following today’s hearing at Brighton Crown Court, Lee Witts was remanded in custody, and Michael Witts released on conditional bail.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.