More than 70 Ukranians find refuge in Brighton and Hove



More than 70 Ukranians have fled to the UK and found a new home in Brighton and Hove to date, new government figures show.

The number of visas issued under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme as of April 6 with a sponsor living in the city is 72 – the 25th highest number in England and Scotland, and the 11th highest outside London.

Last month, councillors were told more than 150 people have offered to help house Ukrainian refugees in Brighton and Hove.

The data has been published by the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

The Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor.

Visas have been issued to local authorities based on the postcode of the sponsor’s address, or of the accommodation address if the applicant is not staying with the sponsor.

Not all records of visas have a postcode that has been mapped to a local authority area, but the number of records excluded is less than 1%.

The data is provisional and is likely to include some duplicate records, so may not be an exact record of the number of individuals who have been issued visas.

The data does not contain the number of visas issued through the Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK.

Under the programme, Ukrainians are allowed to live and work in Britain for three years – and host families would receive £350 a month for a minimum of six months.

The council would receive a one-off payment of £10,500 for each Ukrainian guest to help with administration and integration.