Ministers could face sack for sexual harassment, PM tells Brighton MP

Government ministers found to have committed sexual harassment could lose their jobs, the Prime Minister told the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas.

Boris Johnston was responding to a question from the Green MP at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday 27 April).

She asked the Conservative leader: “Fifty-six members of this house are under investigation for sexual misconduct – and that includes three members of the Prime Minister’s cabinet.

“He has just rightly said that there can be no place for sexism and misogyny in the house.

“Can he now confirm that he considers sexual harassment – unlike, apparently, bullying and lying – to be grounds for dismissal under the ministerial code?”

The Prime Minister replied “Of course sexual harassment is intolerable and it is quite right that members should now have a procedure whereby they can bring it to the attention of the house authorities.

“I think that that is a good thing – and of course sexual harassment is grounds for dismissal.”

Her question followed remarks by the Labour opposition leader, Sir Keir Starmer, and Mr Johnson after a much-criticised newspaper story on Sunday about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

The Mail on Sunday suggested that she crosses and uncrosses her legs to try to put Mr Johnson off his stride during Prime Minister’s questions in the Commons.

The newspaper compared her to the actress Sharon Stone in the film Basic Instinct although Ms Rayner said that the newspaper’s claim was untrue.