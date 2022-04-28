Potter pledges to pick strongest Brighton side in push for top-half finish

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter said that he would pick the strongest side possible to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday (30 April).

He hopes that Albion can finish the season with a flourish even though the club looks to be safe from relegation from the Premier League.

The first team squad are preparing for the trip to eighth-place Wolves with Brighton perched in 11th, 12 points clear of 18th-place Everton in the final relegation slot.

Foot-of-the-table Norwich City and Watford in 19th are both unable to catch Brighton but the Seagulls are not yet mathematically safe.

Potter ruled out using the game to assess some of the fringe players in his squad, saying: “Picking the best team and competing for the three points is my priority.

“Every point in this league is important. You have to pick the team that gives you the best chance.”

Potter has been trying to plot a way through the watertight Wolves defence as Brighton continue their push to finish in the top half of the table.

He said: “Only the top three have conceded less than Wolves. That’s a foundation to pick up points and they’re now competing for a European spot.”

Yves Bissouma returns from suspension for the trip to the Midlands but Jeremy Sarmiento has been ruled out by a hamstring problem.

Tariq Lamptey has resumed full training after overcoming a knee injury and it is hoped that he will be available.

When Wolves visited the Amex in December, Romain Saiss grabbed the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time.