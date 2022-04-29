Firefighters called to smoking cup
Posted On 29 Apr 2022 at 4:39 pm
Firefighters were called to a blaze in London Road yesterday afternoon which turned out to be smoke coming from a tiny cup.
A fire engine from Preston Circus was dispatched at about 1pm to reports of a fire in the open outside Aldi.
But when they got to the scene, all they found was the smoking vessel.
A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.59 to reports of a fire in the open in London Road, Brighton.
“A false alarm was recorded.”
One Comment
