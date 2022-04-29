Firefighters called to smoking cup

BREAKING NEWS

By John Keenan

 

Firefighters were called to a blaze in London Road yesterday afternoon which turned out to be smoke coming from a tiny cup.

A fire engine from Preston Circus was dispatched at about 1pm to reports of a fire in the open outside Aldi.

But when they got to the scene, all they found was the smoking vessel.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.59 to reports of a fire in the open in London Road, Brighton.

“A false alarm was recorded.”

  1. McVicar 29 April 2022 at 5.18pm Reply

    Homeless melt tobias denyer wastes fire service valuable time more like!

