Parking scammer rakes in thousands

Posted On 13 Jun 2022 at 6:49 pm
Images of a man wanted for questioning in relation to a Hove parking scam which has let him help himself to thousands of pounds from their bank accounts have been released.

The conman has been using the same story to scare drivers and distract them while he steals their bank card.

Police received the first report on May 19 and released an appeal ten days later. Since then, more people have fallen victim and had hundreds or thousands stolen from their accounts.

In an appeal released today, Sussex Police said: “The scams follow a similar pattern where the suspect approaches the victim where they need to pay for parking and tells them that an enforcement officer has taken a photo of their vehicle and they will need to get a new ticket.

“Each time the suspect escorts the victim to the pay machine and through distraction tactics steals their bank card.

“The suspect tells the victims that the pay machine has retained the card and that the victims will need to wait up to 30 minutes before it’s returned. Shortly after, the suspect uses the bank cards to purchase items.”

The most recent victim was targeted at Queen Victoria Hospital car park in East Grinstead.

Police investigating the scam believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries. He is described as being aged between 20-30, of middle eastern appearance, around 5ft 4in in height and of slight build, with short black hair and wearing large, black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1293 of 09/05.

