Buses diverted after taxi left on roundabout



Buses are diverted this morning after a broken down taxi was left on a roundabout overnight.

The taxi, which has police tape wrapped round it, is believed to have been on the roundabout on Goldstone Crescent in Hove since 6.30pm yesterday evening.

Residents say three attempts to move the taxi, which had a collapsed front wheel, with a recovery truck failed.

Abandoned taxi, in Goldstone Cres, #BH27B service divert from Woodruff Avenue into Shirley Drive, left into Woodland Drive then right to resume normal route on Goldstone Crescent. We are unable to serve the following stops:

Shirley Drive

Hove Park Way

Hove Park

Woodland Dr — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) June 24, 2022

Brighton and Hove Buses said buses on the 27B route have been diverted.

Another recovery truck and police are reportedly on the scene now.