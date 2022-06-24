BREAKING NEWS

Buses diverted after taxi left on roundabout

Posted On 24 Jun 2022 at 8:14 am
Buses are diverted this morning after a broken down taxi was left on a roundabout overnight.

The taxi, which has police tape wrapped round it, is believed to have been on the roundabout on Goldstone Crescent in Hove since 6.30pm yesterday evening.

Residents say three attempts to move the taxi, which had a collapsed front wheel, with a recovery truck failed.

Brighton and Hove Buses said buses on the 27B route have been diverted.

Another recovery truck and police are reportedly on the scene now.

