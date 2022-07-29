It’s going like ‘Clockwork’ for Brighton’s Lime Garden

As the title indicates, things are certainly going like ‘Clockwork’ for Brighton based quartet Lime Garden. Not only have all the copies of their two latest 7″ singles, ‘Clockwork’ and ‘Sick & Tired’, totally sold out, and their The Hope & Ruin gig back in February plus their Prince Albert concert beforehand both sell out, and they appeared at this year’s Great Escape Festival, but they are now getting snapped up by other UK festivals left, right and centre! Clearly words out on this outfit!

Lime Garden met whilst studying in Brighton and were originally called just LIME. The band members are Chloe Howard (vocals/guitar), Leila Deeley (guitar), Tippi Morgan (bass) and Annabel Whittle (drums). They have now been booked to appear at the Leeds Festival, Tramlines, TRUCK FESTIVAL, Standon Calling Festival Music and Deer Shed Festival and word has even got out as far as Germany as they are set to play at the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg this September!

It seems that each local Brighton concert venue that they play has a larger capacity than the previous one and yet they sell it out. So Lime Garden fans take note that the band have now also announced a selected 7-date UK tour, with the local concert being performed at Patterns on Wednesday 16th November.

If you’re a fan of the heady days of early post-punk as heard on the John Peel Show, when he used to play the latest sounds from the likes of The Slits, The Mo-Dettes, and The Raincoats, but want that sound brought right up-to-date, then Lime Garden are for you!

Tickets for this new concert can be bought from HERE and HERE.

They’re certainly not an act you want to miss! The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were fortunate to have caught them early in their career, when they were just LIME. This was performing live prior to lockdown at The Rossi Bar in support of their debut single ‘Surf N Turf’ on Thursday 20th February 2020 – Read our review HERE.

Lime Garden are jumping over genre boundaries to create a sound that is uplifting yet somehow laid-back. They achieve this neat trick by harnessing catchy melodies and earworm hooks into an almost nonchalant net of lo-fi sounds, which is then sprinkled with a dry-wit to bring their world to life. It’s a world of late-night conversations and observations that strike a chord.

Their songwriting is influenced by personal experiences and those everyday interactions and observations. The results are often wrapped in a dry wit aimed at highlighting the contradictions and absurdity of modern life.

Lime Garden are an exciting relatively new band that are clearly experts at blending the best of the past with a splash of the future, get ready to get zesty. But don’t just take our word for it:

“One of the most exciting bands to come through BBC introducing” – Lauren Laverne (6music)

“LIME are blooming into one of the fresh, cool faces coming out of that seaside scene!” – When The Horn Blows

“All these ingredients point to success” – Tom Robinson (6music)

Check Lime Garden out on Bandcamp and find them on social media via their ‘linktree’ HERE.