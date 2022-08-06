BREAKING NEWS

Cannabis factory catches fire at flat in Hove

Posted On 06 Aug 2022 at 12:30 am
A cannabis factory caught fire at a flat in Hove early yesterday (Friday 5 August).

At least six fire engines were sent to tackle the fire in Church Road, the corner of Second Avenue.

Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a suspicious fire at a flat inside a property in Church Road.

“Once fire crews extinguished the fire, officers entered the property where they found a quantity of cannabis plants in two flats which have been seized and destroyed.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to but anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it online or call police on 101, quoting serial number 241 of 05/08.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said yesterday morning: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is responding to an incident in Hove.

“We were called at 5.25am this morning (Friday 5 August) to reports of smoke coming from a flat on Church Road.

“As of 5.50am, there are six fire engines at the scene.

“Police and ambulance have also been notified.

“Crews are using breathing apparatus.

“Please avoid the area.

“No further details are available at this time.”

Later the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is carrying out a salvage operation following a fire at a flat in Hove.

“Everyone has been accounted for.

“We would ask that you continue to avoid the area for the time being.”

