Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing at The Level in Brighton

A man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at The Level, in Brighton, yesterday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital and another man was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The force said today: “Just before 4.15pm on Friday (21 October) police responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed in The Level, Brighton.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while officers continue their inquiries.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and has been released on conditional bail until Friday 18 November.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there was no danger to the wider community.

“Anyone with information which could help officers with their inquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting Operation Danegate.

“Alternatively information can reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”