Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing at The Level in Brighton
A man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at The Level, in Brighton, yesterday afternoon.
He was taken to hospital and another man was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The force said today: “Just before 4.15pm on Friday (21 October) police responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed in The Level, Brighton.
“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.
“A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while officers continue their inquiries.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and has been released on conditional bail until Friday 18 November.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there was no danger to the wider community.
“Anyone with information which could help officers with their inquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting Operation Danegate.
“Alternatively information can reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
4 Comments
Spending the morning around the city centre today was enough to put me off the whole place.
Open dealing by the Clock Tower, homeless people sleeping on the street, countless shops closed down. The place looked filthy. We don’t seem to care about each other or the place we live.
The main toilets in Churchill Square were not working, the small toilets I was directed to were filthy and in a state of disrepair. I wondered where homeless people go to use the loo or access washing and laundry facilities?
Now, I read that someone has been stabbed in broad daylight at the Level.
How can I be proud of the place I was born and have lived in my entire life?
Why are we putting up with this? Why is this ok?
Brighton is broken.
I hope that the victim in this case is ok,and that they recover swiftly. I hope the person who did this to them is brought to justice.
I remember when millions were spent on the Level, Councillor West swore blind that there would be permanently funded and stationed rangers based there. Let’s hope that at the next election the scales fall from the electorates eyes and they see that the green delusion is no substitute for proper local government. So glad we moved. Hope the chap recovers 🙏
Green and labour rule this city. Unfortunately they caused this decline.
arrested for GBH-a stabbing, and he was released?
Drugs gangs seem to be in charge. How about a knife amnesty – hand in your machetes and swords that you do not use in the kitchen.
Armed police must arrest the drugs gangs and lock them all up in a prison camp then deport all foreign criminals asap. Drug dealers have no human rights and Albanian muslim gangs must be shot on sight as they are running county lines as well as making threats.