Brighton and Hove Albion sign promising young midfielder from Bohemians

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed a promising young midfielder from the Irish club Bohemians.

Jamie Mullins said that he was looking forward to linking up with teenage striker Evan Ferguson, a fellow former Bohemian, who scored again at Everton last night (Tuesday 3 January).

Albion said: “We are pleased to confirm the signing of midfielder Jamie Mullins from Bohemians, subject to international clearance.

“The Republic of Ireland under-18 international has agreed a contract until June 2025 and will link up with the club’s under-21s.”

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Jamie and we’re excited to begin working with him.”

Mullins said: “I can’t wait to get started. I played alongside Evan Ferguson at Bohemians and we know each other really well.

“We spoke a lot about what Brighton has to offer young players and the pathway they have, so it made it a really easy decision to join.”

Albion added: “The 18-year-old departs Bohemians after making 32 first team appearances, including 17 in the League of Ireland in 2022.

“The under-21s are back in Premier League 2 action this Sunday when they entertain Crystal Palace.”