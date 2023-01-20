Housing officials tackling hundreds of cases of anti-social behaviour

Housing officials are dealing with 270 cases of anti-social behaviour on council estates across Brighton and Hove, it emerged last night (Wednesday 18 January).

The number was revealed as councillors adopted a new policy aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour in a “victim-focused” way.

Residents in Craven Vale as well as Nettleton Court and Dudeney Lodge residents’ associations have called for action to deal with anti-social behaviour.

They have asked public questions at meetings of Brighton and Hove City Council and its committees, as well as sending deputations and presenting petitions.

Labour councillor Nancy Platts called for weekly “catch up” calls between the housing department and police at one meeting last year.

These calls could share information about drug dealers and cuckooing, where vulnerable people’s homes are taken over for crime.

She also called for “sensitive lets” at Craven Vale and an end to the council housing people with a history of drug dealing.

Despite being told that this was the case, a tenant moved into a flat on the estate in August and terrorised neighbours until police closed his flat in October.

The new policy, approved by the Housing Committee yesterday includes a rapid response to ensure victims and councillors are regularly updated about relevant cases.

Community protection notices will also be served on nightmare neighbours with secure tenancies. Previously, they were served only on those in temporary housing.

Labour councillor Gill Williams said that she “could not wait” for the new policy, saying that she had also supported people facing anti-social behaviour in Craven Vale and Whitehawk.

She asked how long a rapid response would take because she needed it “yesterday”.

Housing officer Justine Harris said that rapid responses and other policy recommendations were already in use.

Green councillor Steph Powell said that she had been dealing with one case in her day job with Sussex Police since before she was elected in 2019.

Councillor Powell asked for evidence and reassurance that the council was taking anti-social behaviour seriously.

She said: “There is nothing more soul destroying than being a resident and living in this situation day to day, week after week, possibly year after year.

“You’re contending with someone or a group who are making your life miserable, for whatever reasons.

“Whether it’s hate incidents or other reasons it is utterly unacceptable at every level. Swift action must be taken to deal with that.”

Ms Harris said that the council took anti-social behaviour seriously and was focusing on improving responses to hate crimes.

Conservative councillor Anne Meadows raised concerns about the council rehousing problem tenants and “moving the problem on”.

Referring to the recent court case and flat closure in Craven Vale, Councillor Meadows said: “Someone was taken to court and taken out – but they’re back as the council has the responsibility to house them.

“Residents are upset they might have pushed their problem into another area.”

Ms Harris said that the council had a duty to house people and that any actions had to be “proportionate”.

The housing department is in the process of reviewing “sensitive lets”.