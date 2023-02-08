Punk legends Ruts DC announce Brighton concert

With a new album and a UK tour Ruts DC are really spoiling us this year. Local fans will be pleased to learn that the lads will be rockin’ on up to the Concorde 2 on Thursday 18th May from 7:30pm to 11:00pm. The tickets for this event will be going on sale this Friday 10th February at 9am, when they will be available for purchase directly from the venue. They will be available from HERE.

The reggae influenced punk band Ruts DC, who as The Ruts are most remembered for their Top 10 single ‘Babylon’s Burning’ as well as Top 30 hit ‘Something That I Said’. Fans will also fondly recall their debut single ‘In A Rut’.

The Ruts DC name came into being after the sad and untimely death of The Ruts original singer Malcolm Owen in 1980, having recorded the classic ‘Grin & Bear It’ punk album. The guys initially continued on until 1983 and then called it a day.

They were drawn back into the music business over 15 years ago, in 2007, as a result of a benefit gig for band member Paul Fox who also passed away. It was a special event with support coming from The Damned, UK Subs, Tom Robinson, Misty In Roots, John Otway and Splodge to name just a few. This gave the guys the impetus to get together permanently and so here we are a decade later and they are winging their way to Sussex.

The current Ruts DC is made up of founder Ruts members David Ruffy (drums) and John "Segs" Jennings (bass) and completing the trio is Leigh Heggarty.

Ruts DC were in action at the Concorde 2 back in February 2019.

