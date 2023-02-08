BREAKING NEWS

Punk legends Ruts DC announce Brighton concert

Posted On 08 Feb 2023 at 7:47 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Ruts DC announce Brighton concert

With a new album and a UK tour Ruts DC are really spoiling us this year. Local fans will be pleased to learn that the lads will be rockin’ on up to the Concorde 2 on Thursday 18th May from 7:30pm to 11:00pm. The tickets for this event will be going on sale this Friday 10th February at 9am, when they will be available for purchase directly from the venue. They will be available from HERE.

Ruts DC live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.02.19 (pic Cris Watkins)

The reggae influenced punk band Ruts DC, who as The Ruts are most remembered for their Top 10 single ‘Babylon’s Burning’ as well as Top 30 hit ‘Something That I Said’. Fans will also fondly recall their debut single ‘In A Rut’.

John ‘Segs’ Jennings Ruts DC live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.02.19 (pic Cris Watkins)

The Ruts DC name came into being after the sad and untimely death of The Ruts original singer Malcolm Owen in 1980, having recorded the classic ‘Grin & Bear It’ punk album. The guys initially continued on until 1983 and then called it a day.

David Ruffy of Ruts DC live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.02.19 (pic Cris Watkins)

They were drawn back into the music business over 15 years ago, in 2007, as a result of a benefit gig for band member Paul Fox who also passed away. It was a special event with support coming from The Damned, UK Subs, Tom Robinson, Misty In Roots, John Otway and Splodge to name just a few. This gave the guys the impetus to get together permanently and so here we are a decade later and they are winging their way to Sussex.

Leigh Heggarty with the Wingmen at Concorde 2, Brighton 29.1.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

The current Ruts DC is made up of founder Ruts members David Ruffy (drums) and John “Segs” Jennings (bass) and completing the trio is Leigh Heggarty who very recently performed live at the Concorde 2 as part of the Wingmen ‘supergroup’ – Read the review of that night HERE.

Ruts DC were in action at the Concorde 2 back in February 2019, when The Professions were their support act. Read the review HERE.

rutsdc.com

Concorde 2 will be hosting the Ruts DC gig (pic Andy Sturmey)

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com