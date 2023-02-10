Two men jailed for raping girl in Pavilion Gardens in Brighton

Two men have been jailed for raping a teenage girl in the Royal Pavilion Gardens, in Brighton.

Ashley Lewis, 37, and Dylan Holden, 18, acted together to take advantage of their 17-year-old victim who was so intoxicated she was unable to walk without help.

Lewis, from Bromley, London, who was described in court as a “sexual predator”, travelled down to Brighton from London on the day of the offence – Wednesday 2 June 2021.

He spent part of the afternoon covertly filming women on the beach in Brighton where he later met the victim.

Lewis then went on to rape and sexually assault the victim along with Holden in the Pavilion Gardens before stealing the girl’s bag which contained her mobile phone, bank cards and purse.

Although the two men had not met each other before that day, DNA evidence linked both Holden, of Avalon, West Street, Brighton, and Lewis to the attack.

Holden, who turns 19 next month, knew the victim and later sent her text messages, feigning concern for her and claiming that he had tried to protect her.

A jury at Hove Crown Court heard that the victim had been chatting to friends on the beach but remembered nothing further about the evening.

Passers-by saw the attack and intervened, taking her home in a taxi.

Adele Kelly, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for the south east, said: “Ashley Lewis was a sexual predator, filming women covertly on Brighton beach that day before targeting the victim.

“Dylan Holden took advantage of a teenager who thought he was her friend in a gross breach of her trust.

“While she was trying to piece together the events of the evening, Holden pretended he had tried to help her, despite the fact he and Lewis had raped the teenager.

“Each defendant denied what they had done, choosing to blame the other, but our case was clear – that they were both involved in a joint attack.

“We are committed to bringing perpetrators of these horrific crimes to justice wherever our test is met.

“Women should be able to enjoy their lives, at whatever time of the day or night, without the fear of predators attacking them.

“We hope today’s sentencing will help the young victim’s healing process after such a traumatic incident.”

Judge Martin Huseyin jailed Lewis for 16 and a half years for rape, sexual assault and theft at Lewes Crown Court today (Friday 10 February).

Holden was jailed for six years for rape and sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Lewis also went on to sexually assault another 17-year-old girl at a religious event in central London in October 2021.”

She challenged him and held on to him to prevent him from leaving. Although he tried to push her away, he was stopped and then arrested by police. He was later convicted of sexual assault and assault by beating.