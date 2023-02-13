Asteroid over Brighton caught on camera

A small asteroid resembling a “shooting star” entered the Earth’s atmosphere on Monday morning, lighting up the night sky.

Many took to Twitter to post videos of the one-metre asteroid, spotted before 3am, named Sar2667, including a self-described “space nerd” from Brighton Kade Flowers.

The European Space Agency tweeted that the object had been detected and was expected to safely enter Earth’s atmosphere over northern France between 3.50-4.03am CET (2.50am-3.03am GMT).

Kade, who works as a clinical scientist at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, captured the asteroid on camera as footage showed a bright ball of light travelling across the sky.

“I thought that this was the most amazing thing I have ever seen,” Mr Flowers told the PA news agency.

“I was so lucky to have recorded it during clear skies!”

It is just the seventh time an asteroid impact has ever been predicted before it happens.

“A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!” the ESA wrote.

“In the area? Look out for a #ShootingStar”.