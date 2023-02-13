BREAKING NEWS

Asteroid over Brighton caught on camera

Posted On 13 Feb 2023 at 11:46 am
By :
Comment: 0

Screengrab from @KadeFlowers’ video of asteroid Sar2667


A small asteroid resembling a “shooting star” entered the Earth’s atmosphere on Monday morning, lighting up the night sky.

Many took to Twitter to post videos of the one-metre asteroid, spotted before 3am, named Sar2667, including a self-described “space nerd” from Brighton Kade Flowers.

The European Space Agency tweeted that the object had been detected and was expected to safely enter Earth’s atmosphere over northern France between 3.50-4.03am CET (2.50am-3.03am GMT).

Kade, who works as a clinical scientist at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, captured the asteroid on camera as footage showed a bright ball of light travelling across the sky.

“I thought that this was the most amazing thing I have ever seen,” Mr Flowers told the PA news agency.

“I was so lucky to have recorded it during clear skies!”

It is just the seventh time an asteroid impact has ever been predicted before it happens.

“A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!” the ESA wrote.

“In the area? Look out for a #ShootingStar”.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com