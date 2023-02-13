‘Good Times’ as Nile Rodgers & Chic announce Brighton concert

It is announced today that musical legend Nile Rodgers & Chic (stylized as CHIC) will be heading to Brighton this summer, for a huge headline open-air show as part of the Brighton Valley Concert Series. The all-day party and celebration of disco will see an unmissable line-up including Hot Chip, Horse Meat Disco, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy and more.

Taking place at Stanmer Park on 9th July 2023, tickets go on sale on Friday 17th February at 10am via www.livenation.co.uk.

Multiple GRAMMY-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist – Nile Rodgers is a musical legend, constantly traversing new musical terrain and successfully expanding the boundaries of popular music. As the co-founder of CHIC and the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like ‘Le Freak’, (the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records) and sparked the advent of hip-hop with ‘Good Times’. Nile transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

His unforgettable live performances with CHIC have been included in “festival best performances” at both Glastonbury and Coachella resulting in a BBC Music Awards nomination for “Best Live Performance”, and the LA Times stating, “Nile Rodgers influence stretches all over Coachella, beaming the sound of a better future”. This summer, Nile will be in Brighton for what’s sure to be the party of the summer.

Brighton Valley is a brand new series of summer concerts based in Stanmer Park, Brighton near the Amex Stadium. The stunning venue surrounded by beautiful hills and woodland will play host to some of the biggest names in pop, rock, dance and everything in between. The site has excellent transport links via Falmer station meaning it is only 10 minutes from Brighton central and less than 1hr 20min from London. The site postcode is BN1 9RE.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 17th February via www.livenation.co.uk.

www.nilerodgers.com

www.hot-chip.co.uk

sked.link/horse_meat_disco

colleencosmomurphy.com

BRIGHTON VALLEY SERIES LINE-UP SO FAR:

Wednesday 5 July Tom Jones

Friday 7 July N-Dubz

Sunday 9 July Nile Rodgers & CHIC