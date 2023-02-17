Brighton seafront restaurant may lose drinks licence

A Brighton restaurant could lose its licence after Sussex Police applied for a formal review.

The police made the request after an incident last month when staff called for officers to attend the Monarch Bar and Restaurant, in King’s Road, Brighton, to deal with a “problem customer”.

A report prepared for a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel on Tuesday (21 February) includes the police application for immediate action to prevent “serious crime and incidents where harm or injury may be caused to the public”.

Monarch is on the site of the former Buddies restaurant and has a 24-hour alcohol licence.

From 1am to 9am, alcohol can only be sold to people taking a “full table meal”. But at all other times it is covered by “café conditions” where food must be available and customers cannot stand and drink.

Monarch is currently closed and under refurbishment. It was operated by Sunset Brighton Limited, run by its director, 22-year-old Ellis Cheesman. His fellow director Stephen Darby, 62, resigned last September.

The designated premises supervisor (DPS), responsible for alcohol sales, is former Buddies director and well-known Brighton and Hove businessman Andrew Cheesman.

Mr Cheesman, 56, stayed on as DPS to support the new directors, one of whom is his nephew, when they took over the business in 2021.

The meeting papers for the licence review included a report saying that Monarch called for help from a Mobile Support Unit on Monday 23 January to eject a “problem customer”.

The report said that Ellis Cheesman had said that the customer had “been causing issues” and had been punched by another customer.

The report, signed by Superintendent Richard Bates, said that the “intoxicated” man had an eye injury and the police took him to the hospital accident and emergency (A&E) department.

While at A&E, the man’s behaviour deteriorated and he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Police asked for closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the premises but it was not sent as required within 48 hours of the request.

The report said that Ellis Cheesman also failed to provide security camera footage after other incidents – in April, May, July and September last year. This resulted in a meeting with Sussex Police.

Other incidents were listed in the police report

On Tuesday 19 April police were called after an assault.

On Saturday 7 May police attended a large fight involving weapons “within the vicinity” of Monarch.

On Saturday 23 July the staff made several calls to the police after a man, believed to have been armed, was refused entry.

On Sunday 24 July police witnessed drug dealing in the area and a man with a knife who was known to have been at Monarch earlier in the evening.

On Friday 29 July police were called after Monarch security staff were assaulted by a man.

On Friday 16 September police were called to help security staff who had “lost control” of a group of people on the premises and officers “identified a suspect” with drugs and drug paraphernalia at the venue.

On Friday 14 October police were called to an “altercation” at the restaurant and a man was found with a knife.

…

The report claimed that there was suspected drug use at the restaurant but, unusually for this kind of report, provided no supporting evidence of positive drug swab results.

Superintendent Bates said: “The number of incidents listed above have caused an ongoing concern in relation to anti-social behaviour (ASB), drug use, crime and persons who police believe are linked to criminality.

“The most recent incidents and questionable behaviour of (the) manager and DPS have seriously undermined the trust and confidence in the premises management and DPS to promote the licensing objectives.”

Mr Darby and Ellis Cheesman are no longer licence holders at the premises and Andrew Cheesman said that he was working positively with police on future licence conditions for the restaurant.

A panel of three councillors is due to decide what steps should be taken at a hearing which is due to start at 10am on Tuesday (21 February). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.