Weather pushes Sea Lanes complex opening to May but pool still on track



The opening of the Sea Lanes complex has been pushed back to May after winter weather caused further delays – but the pool construction is still on track.

It was originally hoped the units, which have been leased to a range of companies including takeaways, yoga studios, a nursery and Bison Beer, would open last autumn.

A crash at last summer’s Speed Trials pushed the opening date back to February – and winter storms mean they now won’t be ready to open until late spring, when the pool opens.

Joe McNulty, Sea Lanes Brighton director, said: “The build of the pool and the commercial sites are going well and we are on track to open in May. We are really looking forward to welcoming both members and locals to enjoy the new seaside attraction.

“We welcome our new partners who will be letting the commercial units and can’t wait for them to move in and provide the regeneration that Madeira Drive deserves.”



Sea Lanes says all the 23 units at the site are now let. Tenants include Paddle People, The Endurance Project Coaching, Here Spaces, Photomatic, Policy Impact Partners, Luna Wave Yoga, Hove Village Nursery, Bison Beer, Wood X Coal, FIKA and Swim Trek.

Meanwhile, the company announced it has now reached the milestone of 1,000 people signing up to become members of the new 50m, six-lane, open-air heated swimming pool.

Duncan Anderson, CEO of South Downs Leisure said: “We are really pleased that local residents have very much got behind the project, with over 90% of all memberships sold taken up by residents of the BN1, BN2 and BN3 postcode areas.

“Although the pool will bring in members from outside of the city too.

“The number of people taking up membership at this early stage highlights the level of trust in the venture ahead of the pool opening and shows how keen everyone is to get swimming in what will be fantastic new facilities. Reaching this milestone at this time is a fantastic achievement.”

Eleanor Whittaker who signed up as a member of Sea Lanes said: “I cannot wait to swim at Sea Lanes, it is just what we need in Brighton. Everyone knows the British weather doesn’t allow us in the sea or to swim outside all year round, this is the next best thing and now we can.”