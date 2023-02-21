Firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats in Hove

Firefighters were tackling a blaze at a block of flats in The Drive, in Hove, this evening (Tuesday 21 February).

One person was injured.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent at least four fire engines to the scene near the Eaton Road traffic lights.

People in the area rang 999 after what sounded like an explosion.

The source of the fire was in the basement of the block in the electrical intake and it was understood to have started by accident.

The fire service said: “We were called to reports of a domestic dwelling fire on, The Drive, Hove at 7.44pm.

“Seven pumps were called, supported by one aerial ladder platform and five officers from West Sussex and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“One casualty has been reported and left in the care of the ambulance service.”