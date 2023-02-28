Half time with Hodges – Stoke City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion lead through a 31st minute Evan Ferguson goal with another wonderful assist from Kaoru Mitoma.

Albion have had a good amount possession with Mitoma and Moises Caicedo both having efforts and testing Jack Bonham in the Stoke goal.

Lewis Baker tested Albion keeper Jason Steele from distance before Ferguson’s goal and towards the end of the half Tyrese Campbell forced a good save from Steele which forced a corner.

On his full debut Facundo Buonanotte saw Bonham save a diving header from another Mitoma cross