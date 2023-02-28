Missing pair arrested in Brighton but baby still not found

A missing couple have been arrested in Hollingdean, in Brighton, but police are still searching for their baby.

Sussex Police said: “Shortly before 9.30pm on Monday 27 February, a member of the public reported a sighting of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon in Stanmer Villas, Brighton.

“Officers from Sussex Police attended the location and the pair were arrested. They remain in custody.

“The baby is still missing and an urgent search operation is taking place in the area.

“Anyone with information that could assist the search is asked to call 999.”

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were reported missing after their car broke down near Junction 4 of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday 5 January.

Since then, sightings of the couple have been reported in various places, including Liverpool, Essex, south London and Sussex.

Police suspected that the couple had been sleeping rough in a blue tent and were avoiding being found by moving on often and keeping their faces covered to foil anyone trying to use security cameras to spot them.

After the couple went missing, Detecetive Superintendent Lewis Basford said that the baby was “at the heart of the investigation” and that concerns were rising “day by day” for the child’s wellbeing.

Miss Marten, who comes from a wealthy family, was reported to have lived an isolated life with Mr Gordon since they met in 2016.

Detective Superintendent Basford told Sky News: “We are currently looking into all available areas that the baby could be in the open land.

“That will include the search of outbuildings and anywhere the baby could have been left by the couple to seek shelter away from the climate and extreme temperatures.

“The search will include every facility in this location, going out into the open land to try and locate the baby.”

Detective Superintendent Basford said that no further information on where the baby might be found has been gained from questioning the couple.

He added: “I have always remained hopeful that the child is aliv and the investigation we have led is all about the safe recovery and location of the baby.”