Fire crews tackle blaze close to Brighton police cells

Firefighters were tackling a blaze close to the Sussex Police cell block on the edge of Brighton this evening (Wednesday 29 March).

The blaze is believed to have taken hold at Sussex House, in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury, in a building used for storage and as a gym. Sussex House was previously a police building.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 6.28pm today to reports of a fire at a building in Crowhurst Road, Brighton.

“As of 6.55pm we are using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and covering jets, along with the aerial appliance.

“The fire is affecting a two-storey commercial building used as storage and a gym.

“There are no reports of casualties.

“Police are assisting at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and if you live locally, keep your doors and windows closed.”

One witness said that Crowhurst Road had been closed by police a short distance from the Asda superstore.