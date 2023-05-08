BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 34 Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Albion take on relegation-threatened Everton in a match that is crucial for both teams.

Pascal Gross returns to the starting line up and Evan Ferguson returns to the bench.

Both scored in the 4-1 win at Goodison in January, along with Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.

Three weeks later Everton sacked Frank Lampard as manager.

Nathan Patterson and Yerry Mina return at the back for Everton as Sean Dyche makes two changes.

A win would take the Seagulls back up to sixth in the Premier League.

Albion line up: Steele; Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, Caicedo; Gross, Mac Allister, Undav, Mitoma, Buonanotte; Welbeck.

