Boy ‘run over by circus truck’



A boy has reportedly been run over by a circus truck in a Brighton park this afternoon.

The youngster, aged eight, was reportedly in the traveller camp which has been on Preston Park since Saturday when he was hit.

A witness said he had blood on his arm and was screaming while waiting for ambulances to arrive.

Seven police cars arrived soon after, and the driver of the truck was spoken to.

The truck belongs to Circus Berlin, which is due to open tomorrow for a five-day run.



Park user Giles Gailer said: “I arrived about 30 seconds after the accident. The child has blood on his arm and is screaming in pain.

“The driver was stuck in mud. There was no health and safety. Nobody to guide the truck.

“The travellers have been there since Saturday. They were moved to the path. The truck drove through the traveller camp and over the child.

“There’s several trucks on the park and no roped off area.

“This was inevitable. Cars are always driving over this park.

“I think it should have strict control. A clear sectioned area for cars – this hasn’t happened.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Preston Park, Brighton, at 1.34pm on Tuesday (May 9).

“The victim, a boy believed to be aged eight, sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“The vehicle has been secured and the driver is assisting police as enquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured footage of it is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 732 of 09/05.

A spokeswoman for Circus Berlin said: “We are aware of the incident and the police are on site at the moment. That’s all we know right now.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.