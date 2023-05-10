Brighton off-licence loses drinks licence

A Brighton off-licence has lost its drinks licence after it was caught employing illegal staff when police carried out an under-age sales check.

Officers found two men employed at the shop who had no right to work in the UK – and the staff served a 17-year-old volunteer with a bottle of Corona beer.

After the visit on Monday 30 January, Sussex Police asked Brighton and Hove City Council to revoke Booze Corner’s licence.

They visited the shop after receiving reports that a vulnerable under-age boy was found drunk after being reported missing on Wednesday 28 December.

The boy’s parents said that he had bought alcohol at the shop on the corner of Lewes Road and Upper Lewes Road.

Police licensing officer Hannah Staplehurst told a council licensing panel that the force had no confidence in Booze Corner’s owner and premises licence holder Rany Dahwch.

She told the licensing panel hearing on Tuesday 2 May that police spent an hour at the shop trying to establish who was in charge.

All three men said that they could not speak English even though one had spoken in English when they were initially challenged.

Nathaniel Gadsby, of TV Edwards Solicitors, for Mr Dahwch, said that his client had to recruit staff quickly after three people left his employment on Friday 27 January.

He said that the two men working in the shop had promised to supply evidence of their right to work in the UK.

Mr Gadsby urged the panel to impose stricter licence conditions rather than revoke the premises licence.

He said that Mr Dahwch would ensure that all staff underwent immigration checks and received licensing training from a specialist accredited by the Home Office. He would also appoint a new designated premises supervisor.

But the panel of three councillors revoked the licence and said: “Overall, the panel does not find some of the explanations or assurances from the licence holder to be credible or persuasive.

“The licence holder, who is also the DPS (designated premises supervisor), has not been fulfilling his role to an acceptable standard and the premises have been trading irresponsibly to the detriment of the licensing objectives.

“This is illustrated by the failed test purchase, the employment of illegal workers and breaches of conditions.

“The display and stock of strong alcohol contrary to the ‘sensible on strength’ scheme and lack of effective training further shows a lack of responsibility on the part of the licence holder.

“In terms of the option of removing the DPS, the panel does not consider this would be effective as he is also the licence holder.

“The panel does not believe that the conditions proposed are adequate to mitigate the risk. Suspension of the licence is not, in this case, an appropriate option.”

Mr Dahwch has 21 days to appeal against the decision. If he does appeal, the shop can continue to sell alcohol until the appeal process is complete.