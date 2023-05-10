Sea Lanes pool takes shape ahead of opening

Aerial pictures of the new Sea Lanes development show the site taking final shape ahead of its opening next month.

The new 50m swimming pool is due to be opened by retired Olympic medallist Kerri Anne Payne for invitees only on 1 June. It will then open to the public on 2 June.

Most of the commercial units next to the pool are already up and running, including Bison Beer, Luna Wave Yoga, Fika, Seagym Brighton and Wood x Coal.

These aerial pictures by Dave Mason show customers already enjoying Bison Beer’s roof terrace, overlooking the pool whose lanes are now in place.

Joe McNulty, Sea Lanes Brighton Director, said: “From our initial planning application in 2018, we are delighted to be able to confirm our opening date for the only National Open Water Swimming Centre in the UK to date.

“We have been on a long journey working with the local community adapting our design to reflect Brighton’s heritage and environment whilst regenerating a derelict brownfield site with what we believe will become another iconic Brighton destination.”

Duncan Anderson, CEO of South Downs Leisure said: “We are all extremely excited to get this unique project over the start line and welcome swimmers to Sea Lanes to train in a safe open water swimming environment.”

More than 1250 members have signed up to the Sea Lanes National Open Water Swimming Centre, which currently costs £50 a month. The pool will also be open to members of the public on a pay per swim basis, which is likely to be priced at around £10 a swim.

There are also beachside cold showers and lockers available for sea swimmers to use free of charge.