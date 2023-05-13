Exceptional new music continues with day three of The Great Escape

Yesterday, The Great Escape continued with another jam-packed, vibrant day of music featuring some of the most exciting up-and-coming artists thrilling music-lovers across the city of Brighton.

Unknown T kicked off the festival’s Spotlight shows in style at the legendary Concorde 2, presented by UTA with his hard hitting drill and distinctive vocal delivery that got crowds pumped on Friday night. Support from Ms Banks, Tiggs Da Author, Gyakie and Cristale gave the crowds an unforgettable night and a rap masterclass. The iconic Brighton Dome Concert Hall welcomed Maisie Peters for a magical homecoming for the rising star, which also featured TikTok singer-songwriter star Aine Deane.

Friday saw highlights from the likes of English Teacher who treated fans with a double dose of their witty, noisy unique sound at both Fabrica and The Old Market, proving their hype is well deserved. The Pretenders showed their class as they celebrated the announcement of their new album with a sensational performance of their new tracks. The Amazon New Music Stage was crowned by Irish post-punks The Murder Capital who raised the roof on the beach with a packed audience.

Scotland’s Yonaka delivered a pulsating set, fusing pop, punk, and hip-hop into a hypnotic alternative rock hybrid. Benefits screamed through a blistering set with an overload of energy. Social-media comedian-turned-retro-pop-artist Arthur Hill took to Jubilee Square to share his catchy tunes as Hak Baker challenged grime preconceptions with his self-styled G-Folk in a busy Komedia Basement. Firey Brightonians Lambrini Girls blasted their unruly and seriously fun punk at Chalk drawing rave reviews from the local crowd.

Dolores Forever brought their blissful, synth-powered pop to Horatio’s at the end of Brighton Pier, while critically acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Nell Mescall enchanted festival goers with a beautiful acoustic set.

The third day of the conference focused on music and the creator economy. Panels dissected the expanding technologies being used by musicians to create music, to facilitate collaborations, and to generate new income from their creative expertise. They reviewed the digital tools and platforms that help artists to grow their fanbases and monetise the fan relationship.

The day’s closing Keynote saw Roisin O’Connor, Culture and Lifestyle Editor of The Independent in conversation with Suze Gurusinghe AKA Surusinghe and Napper Tandy, CEO of One House, examining what it means to be an artist in the digital age. Touching on social media, Napper Tandy said: “When you look at the artists that do well, whether it’s Dua Lipa or Lewis Capaldi, there is authentic intimacy in what they’re doing, and its hard to fake that without an authentic voice”. Suze Gurusinghe added: You can have a hype moment but unless you have a fanbase that will buy your tickets and what you put out it’s going to fade out very quickly”.

Holly Bishop, the Chief Operating & Commercial Officer of NME Networks delivered a thought-provoking keynote session on how mass content creation has completely changed the landscape of music media, saying: “There is no substitute for the human fan feel…There’s no denying artists have to operate as a business and a brand now…Journalists are 360 content creators”

As we head into the final day of a sensational The Great Escape, the festival yet again proves it is the place for the very best in new music.

The Brighton & Hove News full report of The Great Escape will follow after the event with many reviews and photos….watch this space!

