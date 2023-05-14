Fire crews tackle blaze in historic Brighton square

Fire crews put out a blaze in Regency Square, Brighton, late last night (Saturday 13 May).

They were called to the fire in a top-floor flat shortly before 11pm.

Little over an hour later, crews from Hove and Brighton were able to leave the scene, with the fire having been put out.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.48pm firefighters from Preston Circus, Roedean and Hove were called to a fire.

“They used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras to fight the fire.

“There were no casualties.

“Firefighters left the scene at 12.07am.”

Station Manager Tom Walby said: “Great work across the city meant minimal damage.”