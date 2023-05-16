BREAKING NEWS

Man stabbed in Pavilion gardens

Posted On 16 May 2023 at 9:43 am
By :
Comment: 0

Pavilion Gardens by Martin Robson on Flickr


A man was stabbed in the back during a brawl in Pavilion Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old is being treated for an injury to his back which is thought to be a stab wound after being attacked by a group of people just before 4.30pm.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police also received a report of a fight involving a group of around four people at the basketball court on the seafront near the i360, just minutes before at 4.23pm, which officers believe may be linked.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Both of these incidents took place in the middle of the day during a busy Saturday afternoon.

“We are asking anyone who saw the events unfold, or anything suspicious around that time, to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 869 of 13/05.

“This is understood to be an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk of harm.”

Two men – aged 37 and 28 – of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

The 37-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com