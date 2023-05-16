Man stabbed in Pavilion gardens

A man was stabbed in the back during a brawl in Pavilion Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old is being treated for an injury to his back which is thought to be a stab wound after being attacked by a group of people just before 4.30pm.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police also received a report of a fight involving a group of around four people at the basketball court on the seafront near the i360, just minutes before at 4.23pm, which officers believe may be linked.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Both of these incidents took place in the middle of the day during a busy Saturday afternoon.

“We are asking anyone who saw the events unfold, or anything suspicious around that time, to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 869 of 13/05.

“This is understood to be an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk of harm.”

Two men – aged 37 and 28 – of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

The 37-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.