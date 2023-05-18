Hove man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving

A man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving today (Thursday 18 May).

The 59-year-old man was arrested after another man died by the side of the road on the A273 Clayton Hill, just north of Brighton.

Police were called to the scene – between Pyecombe and Clayton and near the Jack and Jill windmills – in the early hours of this morning.

This afternoon police cordoned off a house in Poynings Drive, Hove, and this was believed to be related to the investigation, a police operation known as Op Bicester.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found dead.

“Officers attended Clayton Hill around 12.40am after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 64-year-old man found by the side of the road. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 59-year-old man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road accident. He remains in custody at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Police are appealing for any information, or anyone who saw the man in the area around that time.

“They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage in the vicinity of Clayton Hill.

“Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Bicester.”