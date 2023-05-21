Hundreds join Brighton seafront protest about sewage

Hundreds of paddleboarders from Surfers Against Sewage and Brighton Explorers Club gathered to protest about sewage discharges into the sea yesterday (Saturday 20 May).

Campaign manager Izzy Ross said: “I am sick of water pollution. Water companies pumped sewage into the sea 400,000 times in the last year which is 820 times per day and 16,000 times in Brighton and Hove.

“They have failed to improve the sewage infrastructure. Shareholders are swimming in millions while we are swimming in sewage. We are sick of sewage. We won’t stand for it any more.”

Stuart Davies organised the event in Brighton which was part of a national day of protest against sewage.

He said: “We want an end to sewage discharge by 2030 in bathing waters and a cap on CEO bonuses until this is sorted.

“The government needs strong and effective regulation. There were two sewage discharges last week. People are angry and they have had enough.

“It will cost the water companies, including Southern Water, £10 billion to fix the problem and consumers will have to pay for it.

“We need a central, co-ordinated plan from the water companies. Last year there was a sewage discharge more than once per week in Brighton and Hove. What we are seeing is too little, too late.”

Oliver Heath, a surfer, said: “I am a Brighton resident and long-time user of the sea where I scuba dive under the pier.

“I spent my life swimming in the sea without getting sick. It’s disgusting that people have been profiting from the natural resource by polluting it.”

Katie Wootton, from Canada, works in a local surf shop. She said: “I love the sea and I want it to be taken care of for us, for children, for kitties and puppies.”

Mr Davies said that ending all sewage discharges by 2030 was a realistic goal.