Drunk swimmers prompt lifeguard warning



Brighton RNLI is urging the public to respect the water and not go into the sea after drinking alcohol after two recent callouts.

The volunteer crew were paged at 7.10pm on Wednesday after several members of the public called 999 reporting concerns for a swimmer.

The man was reported to be 100 metres offshore from the Banjo Groyne.

On arrival, the crew found the man had been recovered by a passer-by to the beach. An ambulance was called, and the lifeboat was stood down.

The second callout came at 7.25pm on Sunday.

There were concerns for the safety of two intoxicated males in the water between the two piers. The crew arrived on scene to find the men out of the water and with friends.

Brighton RNLI has stressed the need to check tide times and keep an eye on surroundings.

For those who live further from the coast, it can be a real shock to see how quickly the sea comes in and every year, the RNLI is called to rescue many people who’ve been cut off by the tide.

Brighton Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Cohen MBE said: ‘We want to make sure everyone makes it home safe this summer.

‘Water temperatures still feel on the chilly side if you’re not acclimatised to sea-swimming and even at the height of summer, cold-water shock is still a real risk for those who’ve not planned to enter the sea.

‘Drinking alcohol can increase that risk so I’d strongly encourage people NOT to try to swim after a few beers.’