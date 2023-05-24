Local junior snooker championship returns after 13 years

Young snooker aces showed off their cue skills when a junior Brighton contest returned after a thirteen year gap.

Matthew Jameson, 11, won the title of Brighton Under 18 Snooker Champion, beating the junior club league champion Casey Turner, 10.

Jameson won 3 to 2 against Turner, who battled it out for the title, refereed by Anthony Flynne.

Both boys are taught and coached by Kai Michael on Saturdays at Brighton Castle Juniors Club.

Mr Michael said: “A truly great final played this morning between Mathew and Casey, neither boy deserved to lose after both playing fantastic.

“Casey won the first frame convincingly and then it was a really close match going into the deciding frame, where Matthew then played his best snooker and won really comfortably.

“A wonderful milestone for junior snooker once again in Brighton, as the last time this trophy was played for was in 2010.

“It goes to show how junior snooker had been near to non-existent for ten years.

“Thankfully now it’s back, fully thriving and we have a packed junior club every Saturday morning.”

The Brighton Junior Snooker Championship took place on Sunday, 14 May, with Mr Jameson winning the ‘J Bergen’ trophy, last won in 2010 by Harry Banks.

Mr Michael said: “I started the junior club in 2019 after passing my World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) coaching course.

“For maybe a year we only had three or four attending each week.

“We now have 25 some Saturday mornings and have juniors taking part in all sorts of competitions nationwide.”

You can find more information on Brighton Castle Juniors Club’s Facebook page.