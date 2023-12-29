As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

In July, the story that perhaps most of our readers witnessed first hand happened when the Royal Albion Hotel on the seafront caught firein a blaze started by a cigarette.

The seafront road was closed for weeks, and took even longer – more than four months – before some of its neighbours could return home.

The landlord of a Brighton pub lost his appeal against an enforcement notice forcing him to reintstate the green tiles he’d ripped off the pub last year. There’s still no sign of the tiles being replaced though . . .

A cunning plan thwarted parking on a small stretch of the pavement in Madeira Drive.

And Brighton MP Caroline Lucas put her house on the market after announcing she would be stepping down at the next election (it’s still on the market by the way).

A Brighton pub banned 18th and 21st birthday parties after a spot of trouble there.

And a Portslade man was told he had to move the old bangers he’d parked outside his home for more than a decade.