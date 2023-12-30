As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A councillor was openly laughed at when he suggested people unable to pay for parking because of a lack of phone signal should walk around.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for murder after a city centre stabbing which killed a 17-year-old. He has since denied the charge, and is awaiting trial.

Fatboy Slim played a gig in support of a pub which fears new offices built next door could lead to noise complaints. The plans were subsequently turned down – but not because of potential noise issues.

A woman died after a flat fire in Hove. The police subsequently said it was not suspicious.

A report laid bare the shocking problems at Cityclean, where managers had been left unable to deal with homophobia, misogyny, racism and bullying by strongarm union tactics and a lack of political support.

And finally, part of the team behind a high-end Brighton restaurant which closed revealed plans to reopen as a deli-led wine bar.