The council and bus bosses are bidding for money to pay for 16 more electric buses to hit the city’s streets.

Brighton and Hove City Council and Brighton and Hove Buses is applying to the government’s Zebra 2 fund.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Chair of the Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “With transport accounting for a third of carbon emissions in the UK, investment in zero-emissions transport is an important part of our journey towards a sustainable, clean, equitable and accessible transport system.

“Data has shown that parts of the city have declining levels of air quality in recent years that can impact the health and wellbeing of residents, so we must act now to tackle this challenge and reverse this trend.

“Brighton and Hove was recently named as a global leader for climate action on CDP’s Cities A List, but there is still much more work to do in order to achieve our ambition of becoming a carbon neutral city.

“We have one of the best used bus networks in the country, with residents making more bus journeys per head of population than anywhere else outside of London.

“High quality, frequent and reliable buses are vital to the success of the city, helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality. Fully electric buses will help drive air quality improvements and decarbonise our popular public transport.”

Councillors approved the bid in December.

Bus routes across Brighton and Hove have some of the city’s highest emission areas.

The new, more modern buses will be more accessible, including an induction loop for passengers with hearing aids and a flexible space in addition to the mandatory wheelchair space suitable for a second wheelchair user or multiple pushchairs or prams.

The Department for Transport launched Zebra 2 in October 2023 to provide £129 million of investment across the UK in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

The Department for Transport will provide up to 75% of the cost difference between a Zero Emission Bus and a standard conventional diesel bus and up to 75% of the cost of supporting infrastructure.

A local contribution of at least 25% is expected from bus operators and local transport authorities.