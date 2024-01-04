Seven candidates are standing in a by-election in South Portslade for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 11 January 2024.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Les Hamilton resigned.

The seven candidates are Danny John Booth (Green), Benjamin James Franks (Conservative), Jamie Rutherford Gillespie (Independent), Josh Guilmant (Labour), David Timothy Maples (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Georgia Arabella McKinley Fitch (Democratic Liberation Party), Kenneth Lloyd Rist (Liberal Democrats).

Each candidate received questions about local issues submitted by the public and were asked why they want to represent the ward. Below are the responses from Democratic Liberation Party candidate Georgia McKinley Fitch, 25, who works in retail.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Over the past two decades, the city’s residents, particularly those in Portslade, have suffered the incompetence and arrogance of administrations run by all three major parties, resulting in a current council that has turned from the provider of basic services into a dictatorial authority, more concerned with controlling our behaviour with stealth taxation without representation.

I would love the opportunity to bring direct democracy to our council to ensure residents and elected councillors can collaborate on all big decisions.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

South Portslade is a place I hold close to my heart. I have grown up and lived in the area my whole life and work in the ward too.

Therefore, I would love to ensure a positive future for Portslade and its residents.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

The proposed closure of St Peter’s would be detrimental to the local area, creating unnecessary stress for parents and children alike.

I see no logic in moving more families into the area with new developments while simultaneously, taking away vital community resources such as schools.

Not to mention that the proposed plans for new developments are monolithic and would ruin the pretty Portslade we know and love.

Will you toe the party line or go with what the community wants?

My party believes that politics has no place in local government. It does not operate a whip.

Residents’ interests will always come first, based on common sense and value for money.

If elected, I would be the first advocate of direct democracy in our town hall and I would use every opportunity to push for this empowering system to be enshrined in our council’s constitution.

Will you follow council officers’ advice over the demands of voters?

Of course I will listen to recommendations but I shall question the logic of proposals from officers.

Since all council projects and services have to be funded by residents, through council tax, I shall seek value for every penny as if it were my money.

I truly believe that all projects should be for the benefit of residents and not needless vanity projects that massage the egos of politicians and line the pockets of greedy developers.

How will you make South Portslade a better place?

As someone who works in Station Road, I would love our neglected high street to get some much-needed TLC.

Portslade is the oldest settlement in this city dating back to Roman times. This is something that doesn’t receive the due respect from our town hall it deserves.

Our history is something that should be cherished which is why I believe it’s high time we had our own museum to capitalise on this rich history.

How will you deal with residents’ problems with missed rubbish and recycling collections?

I would take a very robust and hands-on approach with the relevant council officers in charge of these departments.

If we owe any council tax we are threatened with bailiffs so effectively we are paying for services which are not being provided.

Were our council to be a private concern, we would have right of redress plus compensation. This is tantamount to taking our money under false pretences.

What are your plans to engage with the community if elected?

Monthly surgeries would be the first obvious answer and, unlike most councillors, I will be contactable by phone and email. My aim is to be both helpful and approachable.

What are your views on the proposed closure of St Peter’s Community Primary School?

Populations of all age groups fluctuate from time to time but is this any reason to close a school?

Have they considered mothballing classrooms to make savings rather than the complete closure of this community asset?

Because when the school-age population rises again, which it will in the future, where will we find the land to build another school?

When such is the case, classrooms can be reopened and teachers re-employed. Once an asset has gone, it’s gone.

How will you ensure that the results of consultations about St Peter’s reflect the community’s will?

If elected, my pledge to my electors will be that I will resist to the utmost, with every means at my disposal, this cruel and wicked proposal.

Polling stations in South Portslade are due to open at 7am next Thursday and close at 10pm. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.