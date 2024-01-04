Seven candidates are standing in a by-election in South Portslade for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 11 January 2024.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Les Hamilton resigned.

The seven candidates are Danny John Booth (Green), Benjamin James Franks (Conservative), Jamie Rutherford Gillespie (Independent), Josh Guilmant (Labour), David Timothy Maples (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Georgia Arabella McKinley Fitch (Democratic Liberation Party), Kenneth Lloyd Rist (Liberal Democrats).

Each candidate received questions about local issues submitted by the public and were asked why they want to represent the ward. Below are the responses from Josh Guilmant, 40, a law teacher.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

I was brought up in Brighton and Hove by a family of teachers, my mother teaching at Mile Oak Primary.

I was fortunate to have parents who fought for my education, having been diagnosed with dyslexia from a young age.

I work as a teacher of law. My key social driver is to aid young people to reach their potential.

Being elected as a councillor would be a privilege and allow me to fight for the rights of the local community as well.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

South Portslade is a unique ward. I love the fact that it can be part of Brighton and Hove but also such a fiercely individual and supportive community, bound together with its own high street, train station and parks. It really is very much a community within a city.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

None of these will be unfamiliar – making sure the basic services are met, from refurbishing the toilets at Station Road and Vale Park, improving recycling and waste collection and clearing the weeds that blight so many neighbourhoods.

The consultation with the community on the future of St Peter’s school and nursery.

Making sure any new council homes improve the area while preserving areas of natural beauty like Benfield Valley. And the continuing impact of the “cost of living crisis” on everyday life.

Will you toe the party line or go with what the community wants?

I would be elected as a representative of the community and will always make sure that South Portslade has a voice.

However, this should not be an either-or question. The reality is you work within the local Labour group to look after the community’s interest.

Only by working as part of a bigger movement with the same values can I help bring about the change and improvements Portslade needs.

Will you follow council officers’ advice over the demands of voters?

My first job, if elected, is always to make sure that Portslade’s voice is heard. My second job is to make sure that it is listened to. This means providing political direction to the officers of the council.

I would always try to work in a collaborative way as I believe this achieves the best long-term outcomes for the community, focusing on solving the problem.

How will you make South Portslade a better place?

The first task is to make sure we get the basic local services right which is what Labour has been doing since coming into power in May 2023, including refurbishing Station Road and Vale Park toilets, providing additional recycling and improving waste collection with a mop up round.

We need to look at more long-term projects, decently designed council homes that improve the look of the area, but not on Benfield Valley, as well as consulting on future sporting provision.

How will you deal with residents’ problems with missed rubbish and recycling collections?

Local Labour are already dealing with this by implementing a mop up round for missed collections.

Longer term, I would like to see a better system of reporting to the council where residents see when a reported issue has been dealt with. It is very much about showing accountability to the residents.

What are your plans to engage with the community if elected?

I intend to make sure I am listening and engaging with individuals, community groups and businesses.

I will be making sure I am meeting the community through surgeries, local events and consultations.

I intend to make sure, when there is an issue that affects Portslade, I am clear about the views of the community and what the options are.

What are your views on the proposed closure of St Peter’s Community Primary School?

We need to recognise this is a sad position to be in. As a teacher, watching the Conservative government cut funding to our schools has been heartbreaking.

As a dyslexic student who had an EHCP (education and health care plan), I know first-hand the battle my parents had to go through to support my education.

I understand those parents that are looking to now protect their own children at St Peter’s. I would always put the child’s education first and look for practical effective solutions.

How will you ensure that the results of consultations about St Peter’s reflect the community’s will?

The lack of funding in our local education system has not been dealt with but kicked down the road by the previous administration.

It is now up to the Labour group to use its best judgment to make sure all children are equally and fairly treated.

This means listening to the voices of the community and looking at realistic solutions.

If elected, I will make sure a decision is considered in the best interest of the whole community.

Polling stations in South Portslade are due to open at 7am next Thursday and close at 10pm. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.