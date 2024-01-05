A developer has won an appeal to build nine homes on a back-street site occupied by garages and workshops.

Burlington Property Group can now build eight three-storey houses and a bungalow on land behind 15-26 Lincoln Cottages, Brighton, after taking its case to the Planning Inspectorate.

Nine of the ten members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee voted to refuse planning permission when the application went before them last August.

By the time it reached the committee, Burlington had already submitted an appeal against non-determination, having submitted its application in December 2022.

The application prompted an outcry among Hanover residents, with 91 people submitting objections.

The council told the Planning Inspectorate: “Members considered that the cumulative impact on neighbours – in terms of overlooking, loss of privacy, loss of light and increased traffic and road issues – would be too significant to outweigh the benefits of the scheme and a smaller scheme would be more appropriate on the site.

“Additionally, members were not convinced that the additional scale and bulk of the proposed development so close to the boundaries would not be overdevelopment of the site or would be in-keeping with the character of the area.”

Burlington, represented by the agent Savills, said that the proposed development would take up 18 per cent less space than the existing buildings which cover 551 square metres. The proposed nine homes would cover 449 sqm.

The appeal response also argued that there was capacity for parking permits in the area and the council could limit applications through its transport team.

Burlington said: “The council has not provided any evidence to robustly demonstrate that the impacts of the scheme would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the scheme.

“It is accepted that the site is heavily constrained and therefore the design-led approach adopted has given careful consideration to the relationship with surrounding properties in developing the layout and massing for the scheme.

“It is acknowledged that there will be a change in the outlook from existing properties. However, the high-quality design approach adopted will ensure that any adverse impacts are minimised.”

The planning inspector said that, during a site visit, there was plenty of on-street parking in the area.

And although the site included garages and workshops, it was earmarked for housing in the City Plan – the council’s planning blueprint.

The inspector said: “The construction and subsequent occupation of nine dwellings on the appeal site would undoubtedly generate types and levels of noise and activity above those currently generated within the site.

“However, reasonable levels of noise and activity also result from the use of surrounding land and buildings.”