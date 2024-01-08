Brighton and Hove Albion will be on the road again in the FA Cup as they were drawn away to Premier League strugglers Sheffield United in the fourth round.

Albion travelled to Stoke where they overcame the Potters 4-2 in the third round on Saturday (6 January) while the Blades beat Gillingham 4-0 at the Priestfield Stadium on the same afternoon.

The Seagulls last played the Blades in the FA Cup back in 1987 when the two Second Division sides – now the Championship – drew 0-0 at Bramall Lane in the third round.

The replay at the Goldstone Ground was one of Alan Mullery’s last games in charge, with United winning 2-1.

Two months ago, the Blades picked up one of their nine points this season with a 1-1 draw at the Amex.

Three weeks after their FA Cup clash, on Sunday 18 February, the sides are due to meet again in the steel city for a Premier League fixture.

Before their FA Cup tie at the end of this month, Albion face Wolves in the Premier League on Monday 22 January.