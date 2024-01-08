Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi admits the disappointment of missing out on an FA Cup final appearance last season is motivation to put together another good run.

The 4-2 win at Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City on Saturday (6 January) ensured that the Seagulls progress from the third round for the seventh time in eight years.

But De Zerbi will not be satisfied unless they go one better than nine months ago.

Then they lost 7-6 on penalties to Manchester United after a 1-1 draw at Wembley, a result still not easily forgotten by the Brighton boss.

De Zerbi said: “Last season we played the semi-final and we liked it and would like to repeat that level of competition.

“The biggest motivation is how we lost that game. Maybe against (Manchester) City, we lose but I think we deserved to play that final.

“I asked them to play seriously (against Stoke), like it was in the Premier League or Europa League and I think you can understand that watching it.

“When we have the shirt of Brighton, we push and we try to give our best in every competition – Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup – every training session.

“Only in this way can you reach the right mentality.”

Two goals in the last 20 minutes from Joao Pedro prevented the need for a replay that Brighton could well do without after their Europa League exertions already this season.

It means, with the Premier League winter break, that they do not play again until Monday 22 January when they are due to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex.

And De Zerbi plans to take advantage of this with a training camp in Dubai.

He added: “It’s a great thing not to have a replay as we’re playing a lot of games already.

“This win will give us a week to recover and work in a different way.”