Brighton and Hove has had its first dusting of snow this year this morning (Monday 8 January).

A brief flurry swept in and, while it settled, the amount is relatively small.

It followed a weather warning from the Met Office, issued yesterday, saying that conditions would be icy from 4am until 10am.

The official forecaster had also warned that snow could fall on some parts of Sussex although this was likely to be north of the South Downs.

But this morning the forecasts were revised, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing over the coming 24 hours, bringing the possibility of more snow.

The Met Office extended its weather warning to tomorrow night, adding: “Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night.

“Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1cm to 2cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.

“In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time. However, the chance is this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out.”

“There is a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather between noon today (Monday 8 January) and 9pm on Friday (12 January) for the south east of England.

“This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.”

Earlier today, the South Downs National Park Authority announced the winners of its photographic competition,.

First prize went to a shot of Wolstonbury Hill, just outside Brighton, taken after a proper snowfall.