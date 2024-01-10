The King Alfred leisure centre could move to Hangleton under council plans to replace it.

The creaking leisure centre, which now regularly closes because of heating or water issues, is set to be demolished and a new one built in the coming years.

The new centre could be built on the same site – but Brighton and Hove City Council has been looking for other options.

This week, it revealed it is also considering moving the centre to land south of Sainsbury’s car park off Old Shoreham Road.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “We are delighted that, with support from residents, sports club members, centre users and community groups, we can now share our final site options for a new leisure centre in the west of the city.

“The next steps are really important ones. We want as many people as possible to engage with this process and to give their views, thoughts, and reflections on the proposed sites so that we can take this into account when making the final decision on the location of our new leisure centre.

“This is an exciting new chapter for the city and we are all looking forward to seeing the new leisure centre come to fruition.”

Councillor Alan Robins, chair of the Culture, Heritage, Sports, Tourism and Economic Development added: “I’m delighted that we’re moving forward with this long-awaited project and will finally be building a modern and energy efficient new sporting facility.

“We will continue to work with independent experts to review the delivery options and determine which best balances value for money with what we know residents want.

“That work, together with the outcomes of the engagement, will both be taken into account when taking a final decision at our committee meeting in March.

“On site work is expected to begin in 2025.”

Council officers have been working since 2022 on identifying and assessing suitable sites, of which seven were shortlisted last year.

Following a detailed analysis, this two have now been identified as possible locations for a new leisure centre. They are:

Each of the sites offers potential for a ‘state of the art’ leisure centre, complete with 25 metre competition swimming pool, separate learner pool and splash pad, sports hall, health and fitness facilities, including gym and cycling studio, group exercise space and café.

However, due to differences in location and size, there are separate proposals for each site.

Both would feature two 25m pools and a 100-station gym and cycling studio, with studios and group exercise space, plus on-site car parking and a cafe.

But while the existing site could accommodate a splash pad, the HAngleton site coudl fit in a flume too – and an eight-court sports hall, as opposed to a six-court one at the existing site.

The Hangleton site would also have room for a family activity zone for activities including climbing, soft play, TAG Active and an adventure zone – and the potential for community health facilities

Over the next few weeks, residents from across the city are being invited to complete an online questionnaire – click here to access – and share their views on the site options and proposals.

They can also pick up copies of the questionnaire, view the proposals and meet with council officers at special ‘drop in’ events on: