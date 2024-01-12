A Brighton primary school is celebrating its improved Ofsted rating after a recent inspection.

Balfour Primary School was rated good by inspectors following a visit by Ofsted in December 2023.

The school has spent six years at a requires improvement grading after a shock Ofsted report in 2017 which downgraded the school from good in 2012 and outstanding in 2010.

Inspectors called it an “inclusive, vibrant school”, and commended the “nature school” provision which allows pupils time to enjoy learning outside.

The report mentioned that the school could improve the choice of lesson activity so that children learn as much as they can.

New headteacher Alan Gunn, who began at the school in 2022, commended staff, parents and pupils for their effort during the inspection.

Mr Gunn said: “We are obviously very pleased that Ofsted have recognised what a great school Balfour is.

“The staff, the children and the whole community work tirelessly everyday to ensure the best for all our children.

“Ofsted have confirmed what we know about the school and the one area we need to work on is something that is already part of our improvement strategy.

“This is a great result for the whole community.”

Balfour Primary School required improvement at its last inspection in February 2020, and received two monitoring visits in 2021.

On its most recent inspection, the school was rated good in all five areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The inspectors, Deborah Gordon, Mark Rivers, Andrew Hogarth and Harry Ingham, visited from 6 to 7 December 2023.

Their report said: “A recently revised nature school provision offers all pupils, starting from early years, time to explore and enjoy their outside environment.

“Staff value the high-quality training which supports them in teaching the well-considered curriculum.

“This is helping them to plan and teach learning that builds on what pupils already know and can do.

“Leaders know they must continue to provide support for staff as teaching is not yet consistent across the school.

“Plans are in place to do this to ensure that pupils achieve highly across the full curriculum.

“Parents are overwhelmingly positive about the school. They highly value the way they are supported when their children start school.

“They describe the school as kind and say that their children are happy.

“A parent summed up the views of many in describing it as ‘A fantastic school where my children are thriving!’”

The school currently has 675 pupils aged four to 11, with a capacity of 842 pupils.