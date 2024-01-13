The last thing any council wants to do is propose the closure of a school in their area. We have heard from hundreds of parents, staff and pupils about their fears over school closure and the love and affection they hold for St Peter’s and St Bartholemew’s.

However, we must be honest with the city – Brighton and Hove has such a severe problem with pupil numbers and school funding that we have no choice but to take action that will help ensure schools are properly funded and children get the education they deserve.

No responsible council in the country would let such a situation continue. Other than perhaps the last Green administration in this city, who were clinically incapable of taking responsibility for practically anything.

I want to explain to parents, staff and the wider community why the city must make these changes. Although, actually, it is not Labour councillors demanding this – it is the people who best understand education in the city: our head teachers.

They sent a letter to the council about school budgets in June last year. It said: “We know that the current situation (school funding) has been compounded by the lack of pupils within the city.

“Pupil numbers is an issue that has been discussed for many years. The local authority need to show some ‘leadership qualities’ and tackle this issue.

“We as head teachers all know that we have many school places in the city that are surplus to current requirements and, due to chronic and continuous underfunding, some good schools are not currently financially viable. When will this issue be properly addressed ?”

They also explained what the lack of action has meant for school budgets. The lost funding meant that their school budgets could only be managed by “stripping out swathes of support staff” and that doing so “is having a direct impact on what we are offering our children”.

They said: “Standards will decline but, more importantly, as we lose our staff who deal with the pastoral support for our most vulnerable children, we will have an increase in mental health issues.

“Ideally, all schools should be run safely, effectively and efficiently. The severe cuts we are making jeopardise the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of our schools.“

This is because schools are funded on a per-pupil basis. If they have far fewer pupils than their capacity, they lose significant amounts of funding from central government.

In Brighton and Hove we currently have 2,610 places available in our reception classes each year. In the coming years the number of children wanting a place will fall to 1,900 – and by 2027 is forecast to be less than 1,800.

Our schools will be more than a quarter empty. On a city-wide basis, that lack of pupils means our schools are missing out on roughly £2 million of funding per year group – and nearly £14 million across the whole primary system.

As head teachers explained, this means they cannot fund as much support for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The decisions are difficult and painful but a Labour council has to do what is right to ensure schools can provide support to those children who most need it.

That is why we are proceeding with proposals to close St Peter’s and St Bartholomew’s and to reduce the intake of a further six schools.

What came out very strongly in the consultation process was concern about whether pupils will receive the same support that they do at their current school and that the transition process would be disruptive.

That is why the council has allocated more staff hours to manage the transition and why councillors have demanded that all impacted families get the support they need to move to a new school where they will thrive.

The council has made these decisions with a very, very heavy heart. But the primary school system we create as a result will be better-funded and better able to provide a full and supportive education to all pupils in the city.

Councillor Jacob Taylor is the co-chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Children, Families and Schools Committee.